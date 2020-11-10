Beebe was not targeted on any of his 17 offensive snaps, though he did register a 19-yard kickoff return during Sunday's 34-20 win against Detroit.

Beebe's offensive workload Sunday was in line with his involvement from previous games, as he had averaged 19.6 offensive snaps per contest in five appearances between Weeks 3 and 8. The Northern Illinois standout has totaled five receptions for 47 yards on the 2020 campaign, adding 2.3 yards per attempt on his three punt returns. In a top-heavy receiving corps that consists of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, Beebe has been hardly involved despite being listed as the No. 3 wideout.