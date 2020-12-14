Beebe did not have a reception on three targets in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay. He also returned two punts for a 7.5 yard average.

Beebe played on 34 of the offense's 79 snaps, so he got about his usual playing time. However, he failed to make a reception for just the second time in five games. Still, he's not getting enough targets as Minnesota's slot receiver to make an impact in most fantasy formats. Almost all the targets go to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson in the passing game if both are healthy. Beebe is back to returning punts after a key fumble in Week 12.