Vikings' Chad Beebe: One catch Sunday
Beebe caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's preseason win over the Seahawks.
Beebe was only in on two drives with the first-team offense, so his low production out of the slot doesn't come as a huge surprise. The 25-year-old has an inside track to winning the third receiver role in Minnesota this season, but that role will be miles behind the production expected from starters Adam Thielen and Stephon Diggs. Still, there could be some deeper-league intrigue if Beebe does end up winning the psuedo-starting job. Fantasy owners will hope to see more from the wideout in the third, and most-important, preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday.
