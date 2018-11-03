Beebe was elevated to the Vikings' 53-man roster Saturday, Chad Graff of the Athletic reports.

Beebe's addition to the roster seems to confirm that Stephon Diggs (ribs) is unlikely to suit up. Beebe spent training camp in Minnesota after going undrafted, but failed to make the final roster. If he plays, the rookie will make his NFL debut in a depth receiver role, while also presumably lending a helping hand on special teams.

