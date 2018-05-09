Vikings' Chad Beebe: Reaches deal with Minnesota

Beebe signed a contract with the Vikings on Monday.

The son of former NFL wideout Don Beebe, Chad earned a contract from the Vikings after making an impression at team's rookie minicamp over the weekend. If he's able to prove his worth on special teams -- perhaps even as a return man -- during training camp, the Northern Illinois product could find his way onto the 53-man roster.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories