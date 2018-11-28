Vikings' Chad Beebe: Still nursing hamstring injury
Beebe (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Beebe sat out last week's 24-17 win over the Packers and is still recovering from his hamstring injury. The undrafted rookie's participation in practice Thursday and Friday should shed some light on his chances of suiting up against the Patriots on Sunday, but he'll remain off the fantasy radar even if he does play Week 13.
