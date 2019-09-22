Beebe is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Raiders due to an ankle injury, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Beebe didn't exactly have a banner performance before his departure, muffing one of his punt returns (it was recovered by teammate Kris Boyd) and committing a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block above the waist. As long as Beebe is sidelined, Bisi Johnson will slot in as the third wide receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.