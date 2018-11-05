Vikings' Chad Beebe: Three receptions in NFL debut
Beebe had three receptions for 21 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Beebe played 13 snaps on offense in his NFL debut and was tied for third on the team in targets. While Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen get almost all the targets on offense when healthy, Beebe's promising debut showed he could work his way into a small role in the offense.
