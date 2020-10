Beebe had two receptions for 13 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

With the Vikings falling behind by 20 points in the first half, Minnesota used three-receiver sets more than usual which resulted in Beebe getting a season-high five targets. The third receiver hasn't been a large factor in the Minnesota offense, so Beebe likely won't have viable fantasy value in most formats even though he seems to have a firm hold on the role.