The Vikings won't place a tender on Beebe, allowing him to hit free agency, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Beebe proved capable of significant playing time as a backup wideout in his third NFL season, and the Vikings reportedly want bring him back in a similar role for 2021. However, the lowest possible tender Minnesota could hand Beebe would be worth $2.1 million, a price which the team evidently wants driven down. That leaves Beebe on track to hit the open market Wednesday afternoon.