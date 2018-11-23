Vikings' Chad Beebe: Won't play Week 12
Beebe (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Beebe began the week as a limited practice participant Wednesday but was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 24-year-old will be unavailable for this week's divisional tilt.
