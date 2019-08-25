Beebe was targeted three times in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona but did not have a reception. He had one punt return for five yards.

While Beebe didn't do much in Saturday's game, he did work with the first-team offense and that likely indicates he still has the inside track on the No. 3 WR role. It's not clear if he'll win the punt-return job, as he may be the backup to Amir Abdullah. Beebe may also win the job as the holder for field goals.