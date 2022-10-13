Sullivan was not listed on the Vikings' injury report Wednesday.
Sullivan is not dealing with any injury issues following Sunday's win over the Bears, in which he tallied two tackles while playing a season-low 37 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old has now played at least 75 percent of defensive snaps over his first five games with Minnesota. However, Sullivan's playing time could take a hit after rookie cornerback Andrew Booth, who has been sidelined with a quad injury since Week 1, returned to practice in full Wednesday.
