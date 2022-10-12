Sullivan was limited during Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sullivan played his usual role during the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Bears, but he appears to have picked up an injury as well. The extent of the situation remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to full participation before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
