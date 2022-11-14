Sullivan had nine total tackles in Sunday's overtime win at Buffalo.
Sullivan, the starting slot corner, has seen a slight increase in playing time with both Cameron Dantzler on injured reserve and 2022 second-round pick Andrew Booth failing to win a larger role. He struggled in pass coverage giving up receptions on all six passes targeted his way for 70 yards but had a strong game tackling.
More News
-
Vikings' Chandon Sullivan: Absent from injury report•
-
Vikings' Chandon Sullivan: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Chandon Sullivan: Works as slot cornerback•
-
Vikings' Chandon Sullivan: Signs with Minnesota•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Heading toward free agency•
-
Packers' Chandon Sullivan: Healthy for playoffs•