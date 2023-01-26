Sullivan tallied career highs with 60 tackles (45 solo), seven passes defended and one fumble recovery over 17 games during the 2022 regular season.

Sullivan was one of the few Vikings cornerbacks to remain healthy throughout the entire season. As a result, he played a career-high 907 defensive snaps, which was second behind only Patrick Peterson in the team's cornerbacks corps. Minnesota's defense did finish 30th in yards per attempt and 31st in total passing yards per game allowed this season. Therefore, with Sullivan set to become a free agent for the second time in as many years, it's unclear if he'll be re-signed prior to the 2023 season.