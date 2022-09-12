Sullivan had four total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Sullivan worked as Minnesota's primary slot cornerback and played on 49 of the defense's 61 snaps. He allowed three receptions on four targets for 35 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
