Demmings (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Demmings was able to log two-straight limited practices to end Week 5 prep. However, the rookie fifth-rounder will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he picked up against the Buccaneers in Week 3. Demmings has mostly contributed on special teams this season, but his absence leaves Zemaiah Vaughn as the top rotational option at cornerback behind James Pierre and Isaiah Rodgers. The Vikings are on a bye for Week 6, so Demmings' next chance to play is Week 7 against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25.