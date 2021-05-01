The Vikings selected Surratt in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Surratt (6-foot-2, 228 pounds) is a former quarterback who dominated at linebacker for North Carolina after converting before the 2019 season. He posted 115 tackles (15 for loss) and 6.5 sacks in his first 13 games at linebacker, then he totaled another 91 tackles (7.5 for loss) and six sacks across 11 games in 2020. With a 4.59 40 and standout quickness, Surratt has legitimate three-down upside once the Vikings move on from Anthony Barr.