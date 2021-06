Surratt did not participate in Tuesday's minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, but said he will be healthy for training camp, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings selected Surratt in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With a 4.59 40 and standout quickness, Surratt has three-down potential. He will compete with Nick Vigil for playing time at weak-side linebacker in training camp, but this injury clouds his outlook to win playing time right away.