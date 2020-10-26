site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Chris Jones: Claimed by Minnesota
Oct 26, 2020
Jones was claimed off waivers by the Vikings on Monday
The 25-year-old was waived by the Lions over the weekend, but the Vikings decided to pick him up off waivers. Jones appeared in only one game this season and figures to fill a depth role with his new team.
