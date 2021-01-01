site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Chris Jones: Ruled out for Sunday
Jones (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Jones was unable to practice in any capacity throughout the week, so he'll miss the season finale after logging 19 tackles (18 solo) in eight games with the Vikings in 2020.
