Vikings' Chris Reed: Will play Sunday
Reed (elbow) is not on the injury report Wednesday and will play Sunday against the Packers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Reed was dealing with injury earlier in camp, but he appears to be fully recovered. He'll help provide depth for the offensive line Sunday against Green Bay.
