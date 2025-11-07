Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) did not participate at practice Thursday.
Darrisaw received what was likely a day of rest after he was a full participant to open the week at practice Wednesday. The offensive tackle will look to return to practice Friday ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Ravens on Sunday.
