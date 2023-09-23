Darrisaw (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.

Darrisaw injured his ankle in the Vikings' season opener against the Buccaneers, which was the reason he was one of two Minnesota offensive linemen to not play 100 percent of the snaps in that contest. He then was active but didn't play Week 2 at Philadelphia. After following up limited practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full showing to cap this week, Darrisaw should be ready to retake his spot as the team's starting left tackle.