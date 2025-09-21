Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play against Cincinnati
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Darrisaw has fully recovered from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that required surgery in October of 2024. He is expected to start at left tackle while Walter Rouse serves in a depth role on the Vikings' offensive line.
