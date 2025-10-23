default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Darrisaw went through an extensive routine during pregame warmups to test his knee injury, and the fifth-year offensive lineman has been cleared to play in Thursday night's game, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. Darrisaw will continue to start at left tackle for the Vikings.

