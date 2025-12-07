default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Darrisaw has been cleared to return Sunday's from a three-game absence due to foot and knee injuries. He'll reclaim his starting job at left tackle, which means Justin Skule will revert to a reserve role for the Vikings' offensive line.

