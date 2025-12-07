Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
Darrisaw has been cleared to return Sunday's from a three-game absence due to foot and knee injuries. He'll reclaim his starting job at left tackle, which means Justin Skule will revert to a reserve role for the Vikings' offensive line.
More News
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to play vs. Commanders•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Downgrades to DNP•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Full speed at practice•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Inactive for Week 13•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Could play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Wednesday•