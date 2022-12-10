Darrisaw (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and practiced in full Friday. That's a positive sign for his availability Sunday, though the Vikings may opt to take a cautious approach. If Darrisaw is unable to suit up, Blake Brandel will likely start at left tackle.
