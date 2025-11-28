Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Could play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee/foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Despite opening the Vikings' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, Darrisaw has a chance to play in Sunday's contest. The 2021 first-round pick from Virginia Tech has already missed two games this season due to injury, and if he's forced to miss his third in Week 13, expect Justin Skule to start at left tackle.
