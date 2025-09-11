Darrisaw (knee) was estimated as a full participant for Wednesday's practice walkthrough.

Darrisaw's estimation isn't necessarily a guarantee he'll suit up Week 2; he was also listed as a full practice participant twice last week but was inactive for Monday's win over the Bears. With that said, head coach Kevin O'Connell indicated Wednesday that Darrisaw is ramping up, so the veteran offensive lineman seems to have a chance of playing Sunday against Atlanta. Darrisaw is working his way back from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last October.