Darrisaw (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Darrisaw hurt his foot Week 12 against Green Bay and didn't suit up Week 13 versus Seattle. He was able to return this past Sunday against the Commanders and logged an 80 percent offensive snap share in the blowout victory. It's not clear if Darrisaw has aggravated the knee issue, but he'll likely need to return to practice in some capacity Friday in order to have a chance of suiting up Sunday in Dallas.