Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Done for night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's contest against the Chargers.
Darrisaw exited the game with a knee injury in the first half, and he will now be forced to sit out the rest of the game. In his place, Justin Skule will continue to handle the starting workload at left tackle.
More News
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to return•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play vs. Bolts•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Questionable to face Chargers•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Cleared to play against Cincinnati•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Trending toward season debut Sunday•
-
Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Misses practice Thursday•