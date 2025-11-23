Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Done for Week 12 due to foot issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Since making his season debut Week 3, Darrisaw has been managing a knee issue that stems from last October's surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. The talented offensive tackle is now dealing with a foot injury that has forced him to exit Sunday. Justin Skule has entered the game at left tackle in Darrisaw's stead.
