default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Darrisaw (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Since making his season debut Week 3, Darrisaw has been managing a knee issue that stems from last October's surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL. The talented offensive tackle is now dealing with a foot injury that has forced him to exit Sunday. Justin Skule has entered the game at left tackle in Darrisaw's stead.

More News