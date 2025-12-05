Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Downgrades to DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw did not participate in practice Thursday due to a knee issue.
Darrisaw did not play in this past Sunday's loss to Seattle due to a foot injury, but he was able to log a full practice session to begin this week of prep. However, he's now listed with a knee issue that caused him to be sidelined entirely Thursday. Darrisaw underwent knee surgery last November and has frequently appeared on the injury report this season for maintenance of the issue, so that could be the reason for his DNP again this week.
