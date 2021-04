The Vikings selected Darrisaw in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Minnesota managed to trade back from 14 and still get one of the best tackle prospects in the draft. Darrisaw didn't test at Virginia Tech's Pro Day, but the athleticism showed up on film and his track record is impressive, having started 35 games during his time as a Hokie. Darrisaw should compete for a starting tackle job right away in Minnesota.