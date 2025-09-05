Darrisaw (knee) was estimated as a full practice participant Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Although the Vikings didn't practice Friday, Darrisaw was estimated as a full participant, a major upgrade over his DNP at Thursday's session. The 2021 first-round pick is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL sustained last October, but Friday's full practice estimation suggests he has a chance to return for Minnesota's regular-season opener Monday night against the Bears.