Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Estimated as full go for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) was estimated as a full practice participant Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Although the Vikings didn't practice Friday, Darrisaw was estimated as a full participant, a major upgrade over his DNP at Thursday's session. The 2021 first-round pick is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL sustained last October, but Friday's full practice estimation suggests he has a chance to return for Minnesota's regular-season opener Monday night against the Bears.
