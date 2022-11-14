Darrisaw left Sunday's 33-30 win over the Bills early with a concussion, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw suffered the head injury in the third quarter and was unable to return after it was determined to be a concussion. The left tackle will now enter concussion protocol and his availability for the Vikings' Week 11 contest against the Cowboys could be in question.
