Darrisaw is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with an ankle injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Darrisaw sustained the injury in the first quarter. He played through it after two trips to the medical tent but his return is now questionable. Oli Udoh now takes over at left tackle.
