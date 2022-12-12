Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Darrisaw (concussion) is expected to suit up Saturday versus the Colts, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Darrisaw sustained his second concussion of the season Week 11 versus Dallas, and he was ruled inactive for precautionary reasons ahead of Sunday's loss to Detroit even though he'd already cleared concussion protocols. The second-year left tackle return comes at a crucial time for Minnesota, as backup Blake Brandel sustained a torn MCL vesus the Lions, according to O'Connell. Darrissaw's return should help shore up a Vikings offense line that ranks 24th in the NFL with 34 sacks given up this season.