Darrisaw (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday.

Darrisaw has been sidelined for each of the team's first two games this season while he's continued to recover from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in October of 2024. The 26-year-old's ability to log a full practice Wednesday is a major step in his recovery, and it's possible that Darrisaw could return to action Sunday in Cincinnati. Justin Skule (concussion) has been starting in Darrisaw's place at left tackle, but Skule was a non-participant at practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion in Week 2.