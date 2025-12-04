Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Full speed at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Darrisaw missed last week's loss to the Seahawks, but he appears ready to go for Week 14 versus the Commanders. The 2021 first-round pick will return to his spot as the starting left tackle.
