Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Good to go for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers.
Darrisaw has been dealing with the knee issue all season but continues to play through it. He'll be out there protecting J.J. McCarthy's blind side while seeing plenty of Micah Parsons.
