Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Good to go vs. Lions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
After aggravating a knee injury last Thursday against the Chargers, Darrisaw opened Week 9 prep as a full practice participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday's session. He returned to the field Friday as a limited participant and was given a questionable tag. However, it always appeared like he was going to give it a go against a divisional rival on the road.
