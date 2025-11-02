default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Darrisaw (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After aggravating a knee injury last Thursday against the Chargers, Darrisaw opened Week 9 prep as a full practice participant Wednesday before sitting out Thursday's session. He returned to the field Friday as a limited participant and was given a questionable tag. However, it always appeared like he was going to give it a go against a divisional rival on the road.

More News