Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's "hopeful" Darrisaw (knee) will retake the field during the final stretch of the regular season, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell called Darrisaw's injury "a week-to-week and day-to-day situation," making it difficult to ascertain an expected timetable for the standout left tackle's recovery. Darrisaw managed to play through his knee issue Week 14 but was unable to suit up Week 15 against the Cowboys after logging a DNP/DNP/LP practice slate. If he can't gain clearance for Sunday's game against the Giants, Justin Skule will stand to draw another start.