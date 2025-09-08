Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Inactive for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) is inactive for Monday night's game versus Chicago.
Darrisaw is still working his way back from the torn ACL and MCL he suffered last October. Justin Skule figures to draw the start at left tackle for Minnesota on Monday night.
