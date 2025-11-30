default-cbs-image
Darrisaw (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Darrisaw will miss his third game of the season due to injury. The left tackle was only able to log a single limited practice this week Friday, and it appears that was not sufficient for him to be able to suit up Sunday. Justin Skule will likely get the start at left tackle in Darrisaw's absence.

