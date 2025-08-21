Vikings' Christian Darrisaw: Increases activity in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Darrisaw (knee) played a lot of snaps Wednesday in practice, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Darrisaw tore both his ACL and MCL last October. He's been eased into action during training camp, but it increasingly sounds like he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
