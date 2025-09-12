Darrisaw (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Darrisaw continues to work his way back from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in October of 2024. Although he was listed as a full participant in two practices last week, he wasn't cleared to play in the Vikings' Week 1 win against the Bears. Friday's practice report will provide more clarity on Darrisaw's chances of suiting up against the Falcons on Sunday.