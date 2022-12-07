Darrisaw (concussion) was limited in Wednesday's practice despite being absent during the portion open to reporters, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Wednesday's session accounted for Darrisaw's first on-field activity since he sustained a concussion back in Week 11 against Dallas. The 315-pounder will have two more chances to ramp back up to full practice participation prior to this weekend's matchup versus Detroit.

More News